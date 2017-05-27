Astros 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.315
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Hardy ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|4
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Houston
|200
|200
|10x—5
|11
|0
E_Rickard (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 8. 2B_Machado (10), Altuve 2 (12), Gattis (7). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Springer (10), off Miley. RBIs_Castillo (17), Springer 2 (26), Altuve (23), Correa (27). SB_Altuve (10), Marisnick (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Machado, Trumbo); Houston 4 (McCann, Gurriel 3). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Houston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Marisnick. LIDP_Springer. GIDP_Mancini, Joseph.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop); Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 1-3
|5
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|100
|3.02
|Wilson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|7.42
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.09
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.72
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 8-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|86
|1.81
|Sipp
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.46
|Hoyt, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.46
|Gregerson, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.27
|Harris, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.49
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Wilson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-0, Hoyt 1-1. HBP_Wilson (Marisnick). WP_Hoyt, Gregerson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:56. A_32,761 (42,060).