Astros 5, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 10:21 pm 05/27/2017 10:21pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Castillo dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .315
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .233
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Hardy ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .219
Joseph c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Totals 32 2 7 1 2 13
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .242
Altuve 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .301
Correa ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .298
Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Gonzalez lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .292
McCann c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .264
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Totals 33 5 11 4 3 5
Baltimore 001 000 100—2 7 1
Houston 200 200 10x—5 11 0

E_Rickard (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 8. 2B_Machado (10), Altuve 2 (12), Gattis (7). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Springer (10), off Miley. RBIs_Castillo (17), Springer 2 (26), Altuve (23), Correa (27). SB_Altuve (10), Marisnick (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Machado, Trumbo); Houston 4 (McCann, Gurriel 3). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Marisnick. LIDP_Springer. GIDP_Mancini, Joseph.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop); Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel), (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 1-3 5 8 4 4 3 2 100 3.02
Wilson 1 3 1 1 0 0 22 7.42
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.09
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.72
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 8-0 6 4 1 1 2 8 86 1.81
Sipp 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.46
Hoyt, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.46
Gregerson, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.27
Harris, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.49

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Wilson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-0, Hoyt 1-1. HBP_Wilson (Marisnick). WP_Hoyt, Gregerson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56. A_32,761 (42,060).

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News
Baltimore Orioles