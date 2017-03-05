3:59 pm, March 5, 2017
Orioles 3, Phillies 2

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 3:36 pm 03/05/2017 03:36pm
Philadelphia Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 S.Smith dh 2 0 0 0
Vlentin 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Coghlan dh 3 0 1 1 R.Andno ss 0 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado ss 3 0 0 0
Fthrstn 3b 1 0 0 0 Schafer cf 1 0 0 1
T.Jseph 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0
A.Knapp 1b 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 1 0 0 0
Ca.Rupp c 3 1 1 1 M.Trmbo rf 3 1 1 0
J.Alfro c 1 0 0 0 C.Gntry rf 1 0 0 0
Perkins lf 4 0 0 0 Hyu.Kim lf 3 0 0 0
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 Rickard lf 1 0 1 0
Altherr rf 1 1 0 0 Cstillo c 2 0 1 1
Goeddel ph 2 0 0 0 Gvtella pr 1 1 0 0
R.Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Flherty 3b 2 0 0 0
Johnson ph 2 1 1 0
P.Jnish 2b 2 0 1 1
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Philadelphia 001 001 000—2
Baltimore 000 100 20x—3

E_Joseph (1), Flaherty (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Crawford (2), Trumbo (1), Castillo (3), Johnson (4), Janish (1). HR_Rupp (1). SF_Janish (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta 3 2 0 0 0 3
Asher BS, 0-2 3 2 1 1 1 1
Garcia L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 0
Pinto 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Wright 3 2 1 1 0 3
Aquino 3 2 1 1 0 1
O’Day W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hart H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bridwell S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Wright (Coghlan), Aquino (Altherr).

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_7,026

