Orioles 3, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlentin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Coghlan dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Andno ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fthrstn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schafer cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T.Jseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Rupp c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Trmbo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Alfro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gntry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hyu.Kim lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rickard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cstillo c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Goeddel ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gvtella pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Jnish 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|000—2
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|20x—3
E_Joseph (1), Flaherty (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Crawford (2), Trumbo (1), Castillo (3), Johnson (4), Janish (1). HR_Rupp (1). SF_Janish (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Asher
|BS, 0-2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia L, 1-1 BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Pinto
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Wright
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Aquino
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|O’Day W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hart H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bridwell S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Wright (Coghlan), Aquino (Altherr).
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:23. A_7,026