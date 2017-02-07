10:59 am, February 8, 2017
Baltimore Orioles

Kevin Gausman, Orioles agree to $3.45 million deal

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:05 pm 02/07/2017 04:05pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Baltimore Orioles avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday by agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

Gausman can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses under the deal agreed to Sunday: $50,000 each for 30 and 33 starts. He also could earn $50,000 each for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove.

Gausman went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts last season. After making $532,000, he was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

Baltimore also announced minor league deals Monday with infielders Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella.

Baltimore Orioles Latest News Local News Maryland News MLB News
