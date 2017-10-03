Toyota plant closure latest step in Australian “Carmageddon”

SYDNEY (AP) — Toyota has closed its manufacturing plant in Melbourne, ending 54 years of production by the Japanese firm in Australia, the first country outside of Japan where the company made cars.

Following Tuesday’s shutdown, iconic local brand Holden plans to shutter its factory in Adelaide on Oct. 20, ending car manufacturing in Australia.

Ford Motor Co., which pioneered Australian-based car manufacturing in 1925, started the trend in 2013 by announcing it would shut its last two Australian manufacturing plants in 2016.

General Motors-owned Holden followed suit several months later by announcing it, too, would close down. The loss of those two firms made the supply of locally-produced auto components unsustainable, and Toyota reluctantly soon followed.

Toyota has been Australia’s biggest auto manufacturer for the past decade, mainly for export.

