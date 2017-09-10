501.5
Shark bites surfer’s board in half off Australian east coast

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 6:47 pm 09/10/2017 06:47pm
SYDNEY (AP) — A 35-year-old surfer was taken to hospital after a shark snapped his board, tore his hip and flung him into the air off the Australian east coast.

A police statement says Abe McGarth was surfing at Iluka on the north coast of New South Wales state on Sunday when what he described as a 3.5-meter (11-foot) great white shark attacked the board from underneath.

The shark’s teeth tore McGrath’s wetsuit and left a gash on his right hip.

Police say McGrath grabbed half his board and surfed to shore. McGrath’s friends drove him to Ballina Hospital. He was then flown to Lismore Hospital for further treatment but was discharged Sunday night.

