California man charged in $98M fraud, bribery scheme

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 12:51 pm 09/28/2017 12:51pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former head of a Southern California software company has been charged with bribing executives at an Australian bank in order to win a $98 million incentive bonus.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Eric Pulier on Wednesday, along with Jon Waldron of Sydney, a former IT manager at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The charges include securities fraud and conspiracy.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both men.

Authorities say Pulier paid some $2.5 million in bribes to Waldron and another bank executive to obtain bank contracts for his company, Santa Monica-based ServiceMesh.

The deals pushed up company revenues and triggered a $98 million incentive payout to ServiceMesh shareholders from Computer Sciences Corporation, which purchased the company.

Authorities say Pulier’s cut was about $30 million.

