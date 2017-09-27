201.5
Australian who faked cancer fined for false donation claims

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 10:12 pm 09/27/2017 10:12pm
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian cookbook author who falsely said she beat cancer through healthy eating has been fined by a court for misleading consumers by lying about her charitable donations.

The judge had ruled in March that Belle Gibson’s deceptive claims of donating the proceeds from the sales of “The Whole Pantry” and a related app constituted unconscionable conduct under Australian consumer law.

Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer on Thursday ordered Gibson to pay a total of 410,000 Australian dollars ($320,000) for five contraventions of the law relating to false claims that the proceeds would go to various charities.

Gibson did not attend court in Melbourne. She was advised of the fine Wednesday night and responded in an email: “Thank you for the update. Much appreciated.”

The book and app were withdrawn.

