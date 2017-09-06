Australia marks 26 years since recession with growth data

501.5
September 6, 2017
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s economy has grown for 26 years without a recession, an extraordinary achievement in a volatile world still aching from the global financial crisis.

But many Australians feel they don’t share in that prosperity and are going backward financially, a symptom of a hidden driver behind Australia’s economic success — population growth.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that Australia’s economy had grown in the three months through June for a 104th quarter without a technical recession, which is defined as consecutive quarters of contraction.

The economy grew by 0.8 percent in the latest quarter, faster than the sluggish 0.3 percent in the March quarter, and 1.9 percent for the year.

Half the improvement was due to consumer spending, a consequence of population growth.

