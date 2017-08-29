501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Surfer has lucky escape…

Surfer has lucky escape from Australian shark attack

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 3:16 am 08/29/2017 03:16am
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A surfer was lucky to escape with a superficial scratch on his back, a torn wetsuit and teeth marks in his board when he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday off an Australian beach.

Marcel Brundler, 37, estimated the shark that grabbed his board was a 3-meter (10-foot) great white shark. He was surfing near Lorne, 140 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Victoria state capital Melbourne.

Bundler said he punched the shark before making his escape by catching a wave.

“At first I didn’t think anything of it, we have lots of dolphins in the water here, but then I realized it was big, much bigger,” Brundler said.

“At some stage, it had me in its jaw. I was shouting and punching it while it attacked me,” he said.

“I was really, really lucky this wave popped up out of nowhere,” he added.

Lucas Von Graevenitz Sanchez said he watched the attack through his binoculars from the shore.

“The shark was massive,” Von Graevenitz Sanchez said.

Police said Brundler was remarkably calm after the attack.

“The shark left bite marks in his board and tore at his wetsuit … but he has no injuries. He was very, very lucky,” Police Senior Constable Mick Atkinson said.

“There were four surfers in the water at the time and they paddled in pretty quickly after that,” Atkinson added.

Despite the ordeal, Brundler said he would probably surf again next week.

“Maybe not on my own though, it will be a little scary,” he said.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Australia News Latest News Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?