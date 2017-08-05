501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Aussie skipper Price wins…

Aussie skipper Price wins youth world match racing regatta

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 11:30 pm 08/05/2017 11:30pm
Share

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Harry Price of Australia rallied to beat Ettore Botticini of Italy 3-2 Saturday and win the Youth Match Racing World Championship at Balboa Yacht Club.

With excellent pre-starts and classic match race tactics, Botticini went up 2-1. Price, ranked No. 6 in the world, led wire-to-wire to win the fourth race.

In the fifth and final match, Botticini made an unforced error at the start that ultimately cost him the championship. Both boats were over the line early and had to restart. Each dipped back across the line, but Botticini turned up before getting completely back to the pre-start side of the line, requiring a second return. Price cleared himself and gained a five-length lead he never relinquished.

Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida, beat George Anyon of New Zealand 2-1 to finish third.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?