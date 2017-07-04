Asian shares slide but Australia jumps as rates kept on hold

HONG KONG (AP) — Australian shares jumped Tuesday as the central bank kept rates unchanged and signaled they wouldn’t rise soon, while other Asian shares retreated ahead of a U.S. trading holiday and uncertainty over North Korea’s latest missile launch.

KEEPING SCORE: Australia’s S&P/ASX surged 1.7 percent to 5,778.60 while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed 0.3 percent to 19,999.43. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.6 percent to 2,379.03 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 1.5 percent to 25,389.30. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent to 3,178.21. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia also lost ground.

DECISION DOWN UNDER: Officials at the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent following a monthly policy board meeting, saying it was the right level for sustainable economic growth and to hit inflation targets. More importantly, they indicated they wouldn’t follow counterparts in the U.S., Britain, Europe and Canada who have started raising rates or are considering doing so. “The outlook continues to be supported by the low level of interest rates,” the RBA said. Meanwhile, consumer confidence strengthened and retail sales rose for a second straight month, according to new data.

ROCKET LAUNCH: South Korean shares wobbled briefly after first reports that Pyongyang fired yet another ballistic missile toward Japan, then resumed sliding as more details came in. Officials said the missile, fired from North Phyongan province, flew for about 40 minutes, longer than any other previous similar test, and covered 930 kilometers (580 miles).

MARKET VIEW: The missile launch is “sort of sending risk topsy turvy right now,” said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA. “Markets are a little bit thin so there could possibly be an overreaction, given that liquidity is a bit edgy with the holiday-thinned U.S. market conditions.”

CASINO CRASH: Shares of Macau casino operators led declines on the Hang Seng Index, with Galaxy Entertainment tumbling 4.4 percent and Sands China down 2.4 percent. They extended losses for a second day after the Macau government released monthly casino revenue figures over the weekend that came in lower than analysts’ expectations.

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks had a mixed finish Monday in a shortened trading session ahead of the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.2 percent to 2,429.02. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.6 percent to 21,479.27. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.5 percent to a six-week low of 6,110.06.

ENERGY: Oil’s rally fizzled. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 26 cents to $46.81 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.03 to settle at $47.07 a barrel in New York on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 26 cents to $49.43 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar eased to 113.00 yen from 113.42 in late trading Monday. The euro dipped to $1.1351 from $1.1361.