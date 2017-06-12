800

Australia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Plane lands safely in…

Plane lands safely in Sydney with hole in engine casing

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:57 am 06/12/2017 01:57am
Share
In this image made from video, a hole is seen in the engine of China Eastern airlines Flight 736 after it landed in Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2017. China Eastern said the crew on Flight 736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff Sunday evening and the captain decided to return. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — A plane heading to Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing.

China Eastern said the crew on Flight 736 noticed damage to the air inlet on the left engine after takeoff Sunday evening and the captain decided to return.

The airline said on its Sina Weibo microblog that the plane landed safety and the airline was taking care of passengers’ needs. The A330 plane from Airbus has two engines.

Passengers told Australian media they heard a massive noise and smelled something burning.

Passenger Ashley Beck told Australia’s Channel Nine that after the passengers heard a loud noise, the crew started moving everyone from the left side of the plane.

Photos shared on social media showed a jagged, vertical hole in the side of the casing.

Topics:
Australia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Plane lands safely in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Australia News