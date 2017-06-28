502

Melbourne Cup winner Payne to face stewards in doping case

June 28, 2017
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, has been barred from racing and track work pending an inquiry into a positive doping test.

Racing Victoria, which governs thoroughbred racing in Australia’s Victoria state, said it would conduct an inquiry on Thursday into the results of Payne’s urine sample from the Swan Hill Cup on June 11.

Racing Victoria said stewards received a report from Racing Analytical Services Limited confirming the presence of Phentermine, an appetite suppressant and banned substance in accordance with Australian Rule of Racing 81B, in the sample provided.

Payne, who rode the 100-1 outsider Prince of Penzance to victory in Australia’s richest race in 2015, stood down from riding last Friday. She requested to attend the inquiry in Melbourne.

