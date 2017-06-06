Australia News

Man arrested over note found in Australian airliner toilet

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 1:02 am 06/06/2017 01:02am
SYDNEY (AP) — Police say a passenger has been arrested after an Australian domestic airliner landed in a regional airport because of a note found near a toilet.

Police would not comment on a report in The Australian newspaper alleging that the passenger wrote on a sick bag that he had stashed a bomb on the Virgin Australia ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop plane that landed safely on Tuesday.

A police statement says, “Police and emergency services went to the airport after receiving information that a note was located in the toiler area of the aircraft.”

Virgin says Flight 1174 from Sydney to the New South Wales state town of Albury was met by police “due to a security incident on board.”

The passenger had not been charged by late Tuesday.

