800

Australia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Australian Olympic staffer apologizes…

Australian Olympic staffer apologizes for intimidating exec

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:55 am 06/13/2017 01:55am
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee’s communications director has admitted in a letter of apology published Tuesday that he’d threatened to damage the reputation of the organization’s former chief executive.

An independent panel comprising three senior judges found on May 31 that Mike Tancred had exhibited “disreputable conduct” in his dealings with Fiona de Jong, but ruled that he was not guilty of bullying.

The independent panel recommended Tancred be “severely reprimanded for his conduct,” and that it form part of his employment record.

The AOC on Tuesday published Tancred’s letter, dated June 1, saying that as part of the review process the long-time staffer had offered to apologize publicly to de Jong.

In a letter of apology, Tancred wrote that in a telephone conversation last December “I spoke to Ms. de Jong in an intimidating manner, and made threats to damage her and her reputation by publishing allegations against her.

“I acknowledge that my conduct was hurtful, inappropriate and inconsistent with the values of the AOC. I also accept that I caused Ms. de Jong considerable distress.”

Tancred said he made an unqualified apology to de Jong for his conduct and its impact on her.

The allegation of bullying was raised during a bitter campaign ahead of an election for AOC presidency on May 6 which IOC Vice President John Coates easily won.

At the time, Tancred denied the allegations and stood aside from his position pending the independent investigations. The panel is continuing investigations into separate complaints.

The AOC said it had no further comment.

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Olympics Other Sports Sports World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Australian Olympic staffer apologizes…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Australia News