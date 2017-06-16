502

Australian bull rider severely injured at college rodeo

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:06 pm 06/16/2017 03:06pm
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, Odessa College bull rider Bradie Gray gets stomped in the chest after being thrown during the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon said Gray, from Australia, suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center. (Alan Rogers/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A bull rider from Australia suffered life-threatening injuries at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon says Bradie Gray suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center.

Aragon tells the Casper Star Tribune (bit.ly/2sH0e5A) that Gray had no pulse when he arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center. Aragon says Gray underwent surgery, was in a medically induced coma and faced another operation Friday.

Gray, a junior at the college in Odessa, Texas, is from Hallsville, Australia. He told the newspaper he was coming off his fifth serious injury of his college rodeo career and had ridden just one practice bull in preparation for the CNFR.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

