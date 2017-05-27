Australia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Indonesia deports Australian whose…

Indonesia deports Australian whose drug saga riveted nation

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:56 am 05/27/2017 06:56am
Share
Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby covered her head with a scarf gets on a car as she leaves the parole office in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Indonesia on Saturday deported Corby, whose trial and imprisonment on the tourist island of Bali mesmerized her homeland for more than a decade. She was arrested in 2004 after customs officers at Bali’s international airport found 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of marijuana inside her boogie board bag, sparking a media frenzy in Australia on par with America’s O.J. Simpson trial. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has deported Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, whose trial and imprisonment on the tourist island of Bali mesmerized her homeland for more than a decade.

Corby was escorted by officials to a Virgin flight to Brisbane on Saturday.

Her 2004 arrest at age 27 after customs officers found 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of marijuana inside her boogie board bag sparked a media frenzy in Australia on par with America’s O.J. Simpson trial.

The drama was tailor-made for TV: an everyday Australian beach girl who had apparently fallen prey to corrupt officials in an Asian country viewed with distrust in Australia.

Corby’s insistence that the drugs were planted by baggage handlers was dismissed as lies by prosecutors. A court sentenced her to 20 years in prison, which was later reduced.

Topics:
Australia News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Indonesia deports Australian whose…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Australia News