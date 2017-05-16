Australian police closer to deciding Vatican abuse charges

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police say they are a step closer to deciding whether to charge a top Vatican cardinal over allegations of sexual assault dating back decades.

Cardinal George Pell is Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and Australia’s most senior Catholic. He has long been dogged by allegations he mishandled cases of clergy abuse when he was archbishop of Melbourne and, later, Sydney. More recently, Pell has faced accusations of child abuse himself when he was a young priest in the 1970s. Pell has denied the allegations.

Detectives from Australia’s Victoria state flew to the Vatican last year and interviewed Pell over allegations of sexual assault.

Police said Wednesday that investigators have since received advice from the state’s top prosecutor on the sexual assault investigation. Police have not made that advice public.