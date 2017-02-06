7:26 pm, February 6, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Australia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Pro Rodeo Leaders

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:58 pm 02/06/2017 06:58pm
Share
Through Feb. 5
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $32,316

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $29,940

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $24,049

5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $14,363

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $13,696

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $12,040

8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $9,947

10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671

11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $7,587

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $7,338

13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $6,539

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,351

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $25,004

3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $19,102

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $17,755

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $17,721

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $15,786

8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $12,905

9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720

10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $10,984

11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho $10,723

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $10,400

13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200

14. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226

15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $9,122

16. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $9,086

17. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $8,654

18. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $8,456

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $8,248

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $7,939

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $28,028

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $25,304

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $21,525

5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $15,305

6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $14,593

7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $14,434

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $13,536

9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $12,163

10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $11,627

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $11,209

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $11,151

13. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,868

14. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $8,382

15. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336

16. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230

17. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041

18. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016

19. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $7,870

20. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $7,587

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $21,774

3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $16,519

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $14,686

6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $14,341

7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $12,264

8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $11,565

9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $10,791

11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $10,102

12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $10,078

13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,879

14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas $9,687

15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $9,331

16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $9,121

17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $9,009

18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925

19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $8,825

20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $8,711

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $21,965

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $18,646

4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $16,606

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $14,686

6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $14,683

7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $13,575

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $12,733

9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $11,787

10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $11,565

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $10,727

12. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $10,658

13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $10,646

14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275

15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $9,966

16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,879

17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $9,530

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $8,711

19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. $8,693

20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $31,078

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $29,276

4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $15,576

5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $15,274

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $14,238

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $13,987

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $13,253

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $12,647

10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $12,574

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,187

12. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859

13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $9,801

14. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. $9,745

15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $9,555

16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. $9,550

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644

18. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101

19. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935

20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $22,564

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $22,054

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $19,175

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $16,675

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $16,211

7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $13,100

9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $13,063

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $12,551

11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $12,518

12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas $11,431

13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $11,341

14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $10,954

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $10,513

16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $10,462

17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845

18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742

19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $9,689

20. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. $8,792

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267

Bull Riding

1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,636

3. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $26,900

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $25,262

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $22,040

6. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $21,570

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $21,510

8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $14,663

9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,717

10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $13,473

11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $13,198

12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,840

13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,282

14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,254

15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $11,998

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $11,878

17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $11,806

18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $11,695

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas $11,642

20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $49,871

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $19,133

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $15,723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $13,744

12. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas $12,545

13. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,779

14. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $10,889

15. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

16. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $10,109

17. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $9,856

18. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $9,789

19. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614

20. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467

Topics:
Australia News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Pro Rodeo Leaders
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Australia News