Canada beats United States…

Canada beats United States in Sydney Sevens women’s final

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:21 am 02/04/2017 03:21am
Canada's Brittany Benn, bottom, brings down Australia's Emilee Cherry during their women's semifinal match at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Sydney, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) — Rio Olympic bronze medalists Canada defeated the United States 21-17 to win the IRB Sydney rugby sevens tournament on Saturday.

Despite three tries from American Naya Tapper, it was late try from Canada’s Bianca Farella that sealed the win.

The all-North American final was set up by two big upsets in the semifinals. Canada beat Olympic gold medal-winning Australia 12-7 just after the U.S., led by Leyla Alev Kelter’s two tries, defeated New Zealand, which lost the final at Rio 19-12.

New Zealand beat Australia 19-0 for third place on Saturday.

Ellia Green scored an early try to put Australia ahead in the semifinal, but Canada took advantage of numerous infractions by the hosts to advance to the final. Canada’s Brittany Bell shook off two tacklers to score for a 12-7 lead just before halftime, and a strong Canadian defense prevented any Australian scoring in the second half.

In first-day men’s action, Wales, the United States, South Africa and England each won their first two matches to all but qualify for Sunday’s quarterfinals. Wales’ second win was a 28-15 upset over Olympic champions Fiji. All teams were to play their third matches later Saturday.

Topics:
Australia News Latest News Olympics
