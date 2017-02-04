2:43 am, February 4, 2017
American McCabe wins crash-marred stage of Herald Sun Tour

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:15 am 02/04/2017 02:15am
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Travis McCabe won a crash-marred third stage of the Herald Sun Tour on Saturday, out-sprinting a reduced field over the final kilometers.

McCabe was one of only a handful of riders to emerge from a big pileup with only 1.5 kilometers to go, beating Australians Mitch Docker and Leigh Howard.

“It was hairy. It got really crazy those last few Ks (kilometers), but I pretty much put all my faith and trust in the guys,” McCabe said.

“It feels great. You always get that high when you win and this was no different.”

Orica-Scott’s race leader Damien Howson of Australia and three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) were held up in the smash — the second in the last 3.5 kilometers— but emerged unscathed, setting the scene for a close four-lap sprint at Kinglake in the final stage on Sunday.

Howson continues to lead with Australian Jai Hindley in second place, 38 seconds behind. Froome is in sixth place, 1 minute, 12 seconds behind Howson.

