Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:10 pm 01/30/2017 07:10pm
Through Jan. 29
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613

2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,899

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $12,753

4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671

6. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $8,528

7. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $7,338

Bareback Riding

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $22,941

3. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $18,182

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $14,779

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $14,269

6. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720

7. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $11,933

8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $11,194

9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $10,202

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200

11. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $9,476

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $9,470

13. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226

14. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $7,925

15. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. $7,790

16. J.R. Mills, Dewitt, Mich. $7,427

17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $6,945

18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $6,070

19. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. $6,057

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $6,014

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $26,520

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $21,525

3. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $16,745

4. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $15,305

5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $12,066

6. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $10,164

7. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $9,385

8. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $9,202

9. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $9,017

10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,868

11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336

12. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230

13. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041

14. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016

15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $7,587

16. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $7,562

17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $7,288

18. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $7,277

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $7,108

20. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $7,062

Team Roping (header)

1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958

2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $16,519

3. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $12,268

4. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $11,565

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $11,242

6. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057

7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $10,102

8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $9,897

9. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,879

10. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925

11. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. $8,547

12. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. $8,245

13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $8,244

14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $7,897

15. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $7,682

16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. $7,439

17. Thad Ward, Howell, Utah $7,369

18. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $7,257

19. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $7,127

20. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. $7,047

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,381

2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $13,575

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $12,733

4. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $11,565

5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $10,739

6. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275

7. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $9,966

8. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,897

9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,879

10. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245

11. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $8,244

12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $8,113

13. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $8,096

14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $7,749

15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $7,725

16. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $7,682

17. Olin Pulham, Payson, Utah $7,369

18. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. $7,354

19. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas $7,127

20. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. $7,047

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $30,081

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $24,169

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059

4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $14,709

5. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $12,647

6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $12,073

7. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $11,066

8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,187

9. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859

10. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. $8,960

11. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644

12. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $8,392

13. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101

14. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935

15. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $7,268

16. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068

17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $6,949

18. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. $6,918

19. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $6,687

20. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. $6,525

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $18,110

3. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179

4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $13,063

5. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $12,748

6. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $11,010

7. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $10,954

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $10,513

9. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $10,305

10. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845

11. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742

12. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $8,915

13. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. $8,792

14. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $8,710

15. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $8,456

16. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas $8,077

17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $7,720

18. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. $7,617

19. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas $7,607

20. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. $7,447

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,161

2. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $27,592

3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $23,984

4. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $16,528

6. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $14,447

7. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $13,473

8. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,253

9. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $12,775

10. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,290

11. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,092

12. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $11,546

13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $11,512

14. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469

15. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $11,357

16. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $10,846

17. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $10,840

18. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. $10,185

19. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. $10,109

20. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. $9,358

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $29,754

2. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $16,929

3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $15,029

4. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930

6. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447

8. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

9. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

10. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614

11. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $9,502

12. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467

13. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419

14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika $9,316

15. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $9,128

16. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,959

17. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

18. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,434

19. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349

20. Wendy Chestnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926

