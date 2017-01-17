9:41 pm, January 17, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Australia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Pro Rodeo Leaders

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:34 pm 01/17/2017 09:34pm
Share
Through Jan. 16
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613

2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,899

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $12,753

4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671

Bareback Riding

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $22,668

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720

4. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $11,369

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $10,671

6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200

7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $9,626

8. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $9,476

9. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $9,470

10. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226

11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $8,869

12. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $7,979

13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $7,925

14. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. $7,790

15. J.R. Mills, Okemos, Mich. $7,427

16. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. $6,057

17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $6,014

18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. $5,855

19. Andy Carter, Ellsinore, Mo. $5,802

20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $5,706

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $17,614

2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $13,666

3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $10,164

4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $9,594

5. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $9,385

6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $9,017

7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,748

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $8,419

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336

10. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230

11. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041

12. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016

13. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $7,562

14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $7,277

15. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $7,118

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $7,062

17. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. $7,061

18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. $6,922

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $6,719

20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $6,480

Team Roping (header)

1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651

2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $12,268

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $11,242

4. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057

5. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $9,897

6. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,008

7. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925

8. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. $8,245

9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $8,244

10. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $7,924

11. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $7,897

12. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $7,682

13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $7,556

14. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $7,257

15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $7,127

16. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. $7,047

17. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $6,922

18. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. $6,733

19. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. $6,464

20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $6,117

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373

2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $12,268

3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275

4. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,897

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,008

6. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245

7. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $8,244

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $8,113

9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $7,749

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $7,725

11. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $7,682

12. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $7,556

13. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. $7,354

14. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas $7,127

15. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. $7,047

16. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. $7,000

17. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $6,922

18. Scotty Raines, Odessa, Texas $6,568

19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $6,481

20. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. $6,117

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $19,588

3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $17,888

4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $14,709

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $12,073

6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $11,066

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,097

8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $8,908

10. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644

11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101

12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $7,528

14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $7,268

15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068

16. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. $6,918

17. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $6,687

18. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. $6,525

19. Mike Johnson, New Castle, Del. $6,217

20. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. $6,131

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270

2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179

3. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $11,010

4. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $9,986

5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845

6. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742

7. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $8,915

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $8,874

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $8,710

10. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $8,456

11. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $8,155

12. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas $8,077

13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $7,720

14. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $7,465

15. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. $7,447

16. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $7,343

17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $7,219

18. Trevor Thiel, Greeley, Colo. $6,752

19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $6,738

20. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. $6,525

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267

Bull Riding

1. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $17,231

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $14,217

4. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,253

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $12,559

6. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,190

7. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,092

8. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469

9. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $10,979

10. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $10,216

11. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. $10,185

12. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. $10,109

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $9,983

14. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. $9,233

15. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $9,173

16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $8,807

17. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. $8,786

18. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $8,627

19. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas $8,157

20. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $7,961

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $23,587

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $13,880

5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447

7. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

9. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614

10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $9,502

11. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467

12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419

13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820

14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika $8,793

15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349

17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,295

18. Wendy Chestnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926

19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513

20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Australia News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Australia News » Pro Rodeo Leaders
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Australia News