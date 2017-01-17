Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Jan. 16
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613
2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,899
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $12,753
4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654
5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $22,668
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720
4. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $11,369
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $10,671
6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200
7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $9,626
8. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $9,476
9. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $9,470
10. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226
11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $8,869
12. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $7,979
13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $7,925
14. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. $7,790
15. J.R. Mills, Okemos, Mich. $7,427
16. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. $6,057
17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $6,014
18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. $5,855
19. Andy Carter, Ellsinore, Mo. $5,802
20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $5,706
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $17,614
2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $13,666
3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $10,164
4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $9,594
5. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $9,385
6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $9,017
7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,748
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $8,419
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336
10. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230
11. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041
12. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016
13. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $7,562
14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $7,277
15. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $7,118
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $7,062
17. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. $7,061
18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. $6,922
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $6,719
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $6,480
1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651
2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $12,268
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $11,242
4. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057
5. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $9,897
6. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,008
7. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925
8. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. $8,245
9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $8,244
10. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $7,924
11. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $7,897
12. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $7,682
13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $7,556
14. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $7,257
15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $7,127
16. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. $7,047
17. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $6,922
18. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. $6,733
19. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. $6,464
20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $6,117
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373
2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $12,268
3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275
4. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,897
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,008
6. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245
7. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $8,244
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $8,113
9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $7,749
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $7,725
11. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $7,682
12. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $7,556
13. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. $7,354
14. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas $7,127
15. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. $7,047
16. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. $7,000
17. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $6,922
18. Scotty Raines, Odessa, Texas $6,568
19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $6,481
20. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. $6,117
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $19,588
3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $17,888
4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $14,709
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $12,073
6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $11,066
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,097
8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859
9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $8,908
10. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644
11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101
12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $7,528
14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $7,268
15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068
16. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. $6,918
17. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $6,687
18. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. $6,525
19. Mike Johnson, New Castle, Del. $6,217
20. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. $6,131
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270
2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179
3. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $11,010
4. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $9,986
5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845
6. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742
7. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $8,915
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $8,874
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $8,710
10. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $8,456
11. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $8,155
12. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas $8,077
13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $7,720
14. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $7,465
15. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. $7,447
16. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $7,343
17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $7,219
18. Trevor Thiel, Greeley, Colo. $6,752
19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $6,738
20. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. $6,525
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267
1. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $17,231
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $14,217
4. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,253
5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $12,559
6. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,190
7. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,092
8. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469
9. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $10,979
10. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $10,216
11. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. $10,185
12. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. $10,109
13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $9,983
14. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. $9,233
15. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $9,173
16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $8,807
17. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. $8,786
18. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $8,627
19. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas $8,157
20. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $7,961
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $23,587
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $13,880
5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447
7. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
9. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614
10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $9,502
11. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467
12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419
13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820
14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika $8,793
15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349
17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,295
18. Wendy Chestnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926
19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513
20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927
