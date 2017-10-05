The Latest: Chemist found VX on Vietnamese woman’s clothing

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing estranged North Korean scion Kim Jong Nam (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A chemist has testified in a Malaysian court that he found traces of VX nerve agent and its precursors on the clothing of the Vietnamese suspect in the murder of the half brother of North Korea’s leader.

His testimony has now linked VX to both women accused of smearing Kim Jong Nam’s face with poison in a brazen assassination at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February. The chemist said earlier Thursday he found degraded VX on Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah’s clothing and other witnesses have said Kim died of acute VX poisoning.

Chemist Raja Subramaniam said he found VX in its pure form and VX precursors on Doan Thi Huong’s jumper, which was seen in airport video emblazoned with the word LOL on the front. The chemist also told the court he found degraded VX on cuts of Huong’s fingernails.

10:30 a.m.

A chemist says he found a byproduct of VX nerve agent on the shirt of the Indonesian woman on trial in Malaysia for the murder of the half brother of North Korea’s leader.

The testimony Thursday was the first evidence linking VX to either of the two suspects. Previous witnesses have testified the nerve agent was found on Kim Jong Nam’s body and belongings and have identified acute VX poisoning as the cause of Kim’s death.

Government chemist Raja Subramaniam told the court he found VX acid, a byproduct of the banned chemical weapon, on Siti Aisyah’s sleeveless T-shirt.

Raja said VX will degrade when it reacts with water, leaving detectable byproducts, and a person can fully decontaminate their hands by washing and scrubbing.

