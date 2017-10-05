201.5
Thai mourners pay last-minute respects to late king

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 5:36 am 10/05/2017 05:36am
Mourners hold a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej line to pay their respects to the Royal Urn outside the Grand Palace for last day of viewing in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The royal cremation is scheduled on Oct. 26, 2017. Adulyadej died on Oct. 13 last year at age 88 after seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) — Tens of thousands of mourners have been rushing to Bangkok’s Grand Palace to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as a period of nearly a year for his body to lie in state ends ahead of his cremation on Oct. 26.

Since Bhumibol’s death last Oct. 13 at age 88, more than 12 million people have visited the golden Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, where the late monarch’s coffin is kept behind a symbolic royal urn. The hall is to be closed to visitors at midnight Thursday.

The throne hall has been kept open 24 hours a day since last Saturday to accommodate the high number of last-minute mourners. Officials said the palace received over 96,000 visitors Wednesday, a record number for one day.

