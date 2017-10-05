201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Suicide bomber strikes Shiite…

Suicide bomber strikes Shiite shrine in Pakistan, killing 12

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 10:04 am 10/05/2017 10:04am
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government spokesman says a suicide bomber has struck a Shiite shrine a remote village in the country’s southwest, killing at least 12 people and wounding 30.

Anwarul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place on Thursday in Jhal Magsi. The village is located about 400 kilometers, or 240 miles, east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He says the dead and wounded persons are being taken to nearby hospitals

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Sunni extremists have carried out many such attacks in the past, targeting minority Shiite Muslims in Baluchistan and elsewhere in the country.

Sunni extremists perceive Shiites as apostates who should be killed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest