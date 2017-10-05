Pentagon: Hurricane to slow some deployments to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon officials say the Defense Department’s response to the hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico is slowing the deployment of some U.S. forces to Afghanistan.

They say other missions around the world, including a Navy ship that was headed to the waters around the Korean peninsula, are also affected.

Lt. Gen. Ken McKenzie says the military has a “finite number” of transport aircraft and they’ve been tied up delivering aid and forces to Puerto Rico. He says those limitations are causing a slight delay in the flow of forces into Afghanistan and will likely slow the movement of the USS Wasp to the Pacific. McKenzie is director of the military’s Joint Staff.

The USS Wasp arrived off Puerto Rico on Wednesday with 13 helicopters to support the ongoing relief effort.

