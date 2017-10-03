201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan's disgraced ex-PM re-elected…

Pakistan’s disgraced ex-PM re-elected head of ruling party

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 2:08 am 10/03/2017 02:08am
Share
A convey carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. A Pakistani court has postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, did not appear in court. The court on Monday set Oct. 9 for the indictments against Sharif, his two sons, daughter and son in-law. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected as president of the country’s ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League, despite the scandal surrounding his dismissal from office.

His re-election on Tuesday came after parliament the previous day approved a bill allowing officials disqualified by courts to hold party offices.

The Supreme Court in July dismissed Sharif over concealing financial assets and he is now facing trial before an anti-corruption court

Pakistan’s opposition parties have said they would challenge the new bill in court, saying it was just a means of paving way for Sharif’s stay as party president.

Also on Monday, an anti-graft tribunal postponed Sharif’s indictment for a week after his children, who are co-defendants in the case, failed to appear in court.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Asia News Congress News Government News Latest News National News Supreme Court News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest