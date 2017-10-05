North Korean workers process salmon, snow crab shipped to US

HUNCHUN, China (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found North Korean workers are processing seafood in Chinese factories. Their salmon fillets and squid rings are shipped to be sold in American supermarkets and restaurants, as well as in Canada and Europe.

This means Americans buying salmon for dinner at Walmart or ALDI may have subsidized the North Korean government as it builds its nuclear weapons program.

The workers are paid a fraction of their salaries, while as much as 70 percent is taken by the North Korean government.

Every Western company involved that responded to AP’s requests for comment said forced labor and potentially supporting North Korea’s weapons program was unacceptable in their supply chains. Many said they were going to investigate or had already cut ties.

