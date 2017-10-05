201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Missing Chinese scholar's family…

Missing Chinese scholar’s family ‘sorrowful’ at new charge

By The Associated Press October 5, 2017 11:42 am 10/05/2017 11:42am
Share

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Family members of a missing University of Illinois scholar from China say they’re “sorrowful and grieved” that there’s more evidence to show she has died.

The statement released Wednesday from Yingying Zhang’s family comes after the latest indictment against a man accused in the case. Brendt Christensen previously was charged with the 26-year-old’s abduction. A new federal indictment filed Tuesday alleges Christensen intentionally killed Zhang in “an especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner.”

The attorney for Zhang’s family issue a statement to the (Champaign) News-Gazette , saying her relatives “hope that the suspect will receive the punishment he deserves.”

If convicted, Christensen faces the death penalty or life in prison. He’s to be arraigned Wednesday on the updated charge.

Zhang disappeared June 9. Her body hasn’t been found.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest