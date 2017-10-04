201.5
Duterte: Chief justice, anti-graft chief face impeachment

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 10:12 am 10/04/2017 10:12am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has warned the Supreme Court chief justice and the head of a key anti-graft agency that they will face impeachment complaints in an emerging faceoff between the executive branch and prosecutors and judiciary leaders.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he did not start the dispute when asked if the legal actions that he backs against the two officials could be perceived as an attack against checks and balances in government.

Duterte alleges that Ombudsman Conchita Morales’ agency allowed the use of illegally obtained or fabricated information supposedly from the Anti-Money Laundering Council to start an investigation of allegations he kept undeclared wealth in past bank accounts.

He alleged, without elaborating, that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno did not declare some of her earnings as a lawyer.

