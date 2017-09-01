501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Woman dies after botched…

Woman dies after botched breast procedure at Sydney clinic

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 3:24 am 09/01/2017 03:24am
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — A woman died on Friday after police say a Chinese tourist with no Australian medical license gave her an anesthetic during a procedure at a Sydney beauty clinic.

Jean Huang had been hospitalized in critical condition since undergoing a breast procedure at Sydney’s Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic on Wednesday. She died on Friday, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Shao Jie, a 33-year-old Chinese woman, was charged before Huang’s death with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger a person’s life. A prosecutor said on Thursday that if Huang died, Shao would face more serious charges.

Police on Friday said they were considering taking further legal action against Shao.

Court documents allege Shao administered “an intoxicating substance,” tramadol and Lidocaine to Huang during the procedure. Lidocaine is a numbing agent, and tramadol is a pain killer.

Shao’s lawyer, Mary Underwood, said on Thursday that her client was a graduate of a Chinese medical university and had arrived in Australia several days earlier on a tourist visa.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Health and Fitness News Latest News Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?