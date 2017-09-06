501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Wife: China may soon…

Wife: China may soon put detained Taiwan activist on trial

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 6:26 am 09/06/2017 06:26am
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities may soon put on trial a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist detained since March and accused of endangering national security, his wife said Wednesday.

Lee Ching-yu told reporters she received a call Wednesday from a man who described himself as her husband Lee Ming-che’s lawyer, saying the activist’s case was set to go on trial at a court in central Hunan province.

Calls to the court in the city of Yueyang and the lawyer, Zhang Zhongwei, rang unanswered Wednesday.

This was the first word Lee Ching-yu directly received news about her husband’s case since he disappeared 172 days ago into Chinese detention, she said, adding that she planned to apply for a travel permit to go to the mainland on Thursday.

“No matter how much heartache and sadness I’ve been feeling, there’s finally a ray of light in being able to see Lee Ming-che again since he was disappeared,” she said in a statement. “I must still embrace a glimmer of hope for human nature.”

Lee Ming-che, 42, cleared immigration in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Macau on March 19 and never showed up for a planned meeting later that day with a friend in the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai. He had previously conducted online lectures on Taiwan’s democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China.

In April, Lee’s wife was prevented from flying to Beijing to seek a meeting with her husband because China canceled her travel permit. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, doesn’t recognize Taiwanese passports and requires islanders to use to a Beijing-issued document called a Taiwan Compatriots Pass to visit the mainland.

Cross-strait relations have been near an all-time low since the election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose Democratic Progressive Party has advocated for Taiwan’s formal independence. China cut off contacts with Taiwan’s government in June, five months after Tsai was elected.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?