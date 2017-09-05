Videos of alleged Muslim riot in China spark online outcry

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese internet users have flooded government social media accounts with thousands of angry anti-Islamic comments after unverified videos surfaced online showing an apparent riot by members of a Muslim minority in a northern city.

The furious comments posted this week on the official microblog sites of the Tangshan city police bureau, the Communist Youth League and elsewhere have centered on unconfirmed reports that dozens of Hui Muslims rioted at a highway toll station after a cleric from their community was beaten or hurt in a scuffle.

Calls to police and government offices at various districts in Tangshan city where the riot allegedly occurred rang unanswered Tuesday.

Users complained about having their posts about the riot scrubbed off Chinese microblogs, while internet searches of the terms “Muslim Tangshan” were blocked.

