501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Van collides with trailer…

Van collides with trailer in Pakistan, killing 10

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 3:03 am 09/10/2017 03:03am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say 10 members of a family who were on their way to a wedding celebration died when their van collided with a long trailer.

Police officer Mohammad Shafiq said another 14 people were injured in Sunday’s accident, on a highway near the town of Layyah, in Punjab province. Six minors and three women were among those killed.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often disregard traffic laws.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?