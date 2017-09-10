Van collides with trailer in Pakistan, killing 10

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say 10 members of a family who were on their way to a wedding celebration died when their van collided with a long trailer.

Police officer Mohammad Shafiq said another 14 people were injured in Sunday’s accident, on a highway near the town of Layyah, in Punjab province. Six minors and three women were among those killed.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often disregard traffic laws.

