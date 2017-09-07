501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » US not disputing NKorea's…

US not disputing NKorea’s claim to have tested H-bomb

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 6:31 pm 09/07/2017 06:31pm
Share
President Donald Trump looks to Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has reiterated that military action is “certainly” an option against North Korea, as his administration tentatively concurs with the pariah nation’s claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb.

A senior administration official says the U.S. is still assessing last weekend’s underground explosion but so far notes nothing inconsistent with Pyongyang’s claim.

If confirmed, that would mark a major advance in its demonstrated ability to build high-yield nuclear weapons. Hydrogen bombs have the potential to be far stronger than simpler fission bombs like those used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States at the end of World War II.

Trump told a news conference Thursday that “military action would certainly be an option,” with North Korea, although he says he’d prefer not to take the military route.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?