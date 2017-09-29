201.5
UN meeting on Myanmar spotlights Security Council divisions

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 1:14 am 09/29/2017 01:14am
Rohingya woman Dildar Begum and her daughter Noor Kalima, who crossed over to Bangladesh recover at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Begum said she and her daughter Noor Kalima, got stabbed by Myanmar soldiers and her husband was killed. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council’s first open meeting on Myanmar in eight years has highlighted the body’s deep divisions.

China and Russia supported the Southeast Asian country’s government while the U.S., Britain and France demanded an end to ethnic cleansing of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday the council must consider action against “security forces who are implicated in abuses and stoking hatred among their fellow citizens.” She urged all countries to suspend the supply of weapons to Myanmar’s military.

But the prospect of a strong council response appeared unlikely after both China and Russia supported the government’s approach to tackling the crisis.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned that “excessive pressure” on Myanmar’s government “could only aggravate the situation in the country and around it.”

