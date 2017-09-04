501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Trump, South Korean president…

Trump, South Korean president to speak

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 10:33 am 09/04/2017 10:33am
Share
South Korean army's K-1 tanks move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Following U.S. warnings to North Korea of a "massive military response," South Korea's military on Monday fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang detonated its largest ever nuclear test explosion. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.

The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a “massive military response.”

Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its “talk of appeasement.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?