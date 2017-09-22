201.5
Trump piles on new economic sanctions against North Korea

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 3:48 am 09/22/2017 03:48am
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks to his seat at a luncheon with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. From left, Vice President Mike Pence, Abe, Trump, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea. The president on Thursday authorized stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans’ nuclear weapons advances.

Within hours, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un Kim branded Trump as “deranged” and warned that he will “pay dearly” for his threat to “totally destroy” the North if it attacks.

Trump’s move to punish foreign companies that deal with the North is the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish Kim’s government until it halts the missile and nuclear tests. Trump announced the measures Thursday as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea’s threats of a military strike.

