201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Travel rules mostly symbolic;…

Travel rules mostly symbolic; most NKoreans in US are envoys

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 2:02 am 09/25/2017 02:02am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea hasn’t reacted yet to newly announced U.S. travel restrictions, but they are largely a symbolic measure for the North Asian country already under severe sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

Most or all of the North Koreans living in the United States are based at the country’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations.

The restrictions in the proclamation President Donald Trump signed Sunday include the suspension of all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for North Korean nationals.

South Korean analysts believe, though, the U.S. measure wouldn’t target North Korean diplomats.

Certain North Korean individuals are banned already due to sanctions.

North Korea does not allow its ordinary citizens to travel abroad except in special cases, like jobs that bring in foreign currency or participation in sporting events.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Living News National News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?