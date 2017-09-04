501.5
Top Indonesia judge gets 8 years prison for corruption

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 2:38 am 09/04/2017 02:38am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s corruption court has sentenced one of the country’s top judges to eight years in prison for taking a bribe.

The sentencing by a panel of five judges is the second time a Constitutional Court judge has been imprisoned for bribery since 2014.

The corruption court said Monday that Constitutional Court Judge Patrialis Akbar was guilty of receiving thousands of dollars from a meat importer to influence the outcome of a judicial review of the law on animal husbandry.

Indonesia’s anti-corruption police said Akbar was caught “red handed” in an anti-graft sting in January.

The meat importer, Basuki Hariman, was earlier sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2014, Akil Mohtar, the former chairman of the Constitutional Court, was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes.

Topics:
