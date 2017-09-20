The Latest: Kerry charges Trump speech to UN was too harsh

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

8:00 a.m.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry says President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech may have put America in isolation and danger.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show Wednesday, Kerry criticized Trump’s harsh rhetoric against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kerry said, “You have to ask yourself: Is America safer because of ‘rocket man?” He was referring to Trump’s characterization of Kim.

Kerry said that kind of harsh language will make it harder for the United States to engage in diplomacy on North Korea and other international issues.

Kerry also charged that Trump emphasized his “America First” mantra mostly to please his supporters at home rather than the world community. “You give a speech at the United Nations to bring people to the table,” he added.

3:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump has vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the renegade nation’s nuclear weapons program, making his case in a combative debut speech to the U.N. that laid out a stark, good-vs-evil view of a globe riven by chaos and turmoil.

Trump’s broadsides Tuesday against “rogue regimes,” North Korea chief among them, drew murmurs from the assembled world leaders and served as a searing salute to his nationalism during diplomatic prime time. He said it was “far past time” for the world to confront Kim Jong Un, declaring that the North Korean leader’s pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a threat to “the entire world with an unthinkable loss of human life.”

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” Trump said, mocking the North Korean leader even as he sketched out potentially cataclysmic consequences. The president himself decided to work the nickname into his speech just hours before he took the dais, according to aides.

