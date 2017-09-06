The Latest: Bangladesh to set up new camp for Rohingya

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the resulting flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into neighboring Bangladesh (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A Bangladeshi disaster management official says the country will set up a new camp to accommodate Rohingya Muslims who have arrived from Myanmar since Aug. 25.

But Shah Kamal of the Ministry of Disaster Management did not say when the new camp would be ready.

He said Wednesday that the camp would be established in Tyingkhali, south of Cox’s Bazar district and near the established camp in Balukhali where more than 50,000 Rohingya have been sheltering since October.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked officials to prepare a database with fingerprints for the new arrivals.

Cox’s Bazar official Ali Hossain said the plans were still under discussion, and the government was coordinating with international agencies to handle the “very complicated” situation.

He said officials were visiting the area and, “if necessary, we will take 400 acres or more land for the new establishment. The Bangladesh government will take responsibility.”

___

12:40 p.m.

At least a thousand protesters led by the hard-line Islamic Defenders Front and other Muslim groups are demonstrating against Myanmar’s persecution of its Muslim Rohingya minority in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The crowd, mostly men dressed in white and holding a giant banner and flag, has converged on an area of central Jakarta near Myanmar’s Embassy.

Police have put on a show of force, blocking streets around the embassy with vehicles and barriers. Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono says up to 6,000 personnel are deployed to ensure security.

About 125,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Rakhine state that Myanmar says is a response to attacks against police and paramilitary posts.

