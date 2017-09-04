501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Indonesia demands…

The Latest: Indonesia demands restraint from Myanmar gov’t

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 7:58 am 09/04/2017 07:58am
Share
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugee women and children look for shelters after crossing the border near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the resulting flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into neighboring Bangladesh (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says after meetings with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country’s armed forces commander that “de-escalation” of tensions in Rakhine state should be the top priority of Myanmar’s government.

Marsudi says she is the first foreign minister to meet with Myanmar’s leadership since violence erupted again in Rakhine on Aug. 25, triggering an exodus of Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh.

She said in a statement that: “The security authorities of Myanmar need to immediately stop all forms of violence that occurred in Rakhine state and provide protection to all people including the Muslim community.”

Marsudi said Indonesia has submitted a five-point plan to Myanmar that needs immediate implementation “so that the crisis of humanity and security will not worsen.”

___

12 p.m.:

A hospital near Bangladesh’s southeastern border has become overcrowded with dozens of Rohingya refugees who arrived with bullet wounds and broken bones after fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

The U.N. refugee agency says ethnic Rohingya Muslims are still streaming across the swampy border and had already filled the three existing refugee camps to capacity.

The UNHCR on Monday was counting some 73,000 new refugees in Bangladesh since violence erupted on Aug. 25 in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state. Many of their needs including food and shelter were being provided by Rohingya who fled Myanmar years ago.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shaheen Abdur Rahman Choudhury at the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital said 31 Rohingya men were being treated for bullet wounds and broken bones. He described them as being “distressed and afraid.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?