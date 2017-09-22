201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Fires still…

The Latest: Fires still burning Rohingya villages in Myanmar

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 9:59 pm 09/22/2017 09:59pm
Share
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait to receive handouts near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. With Rohingya refugees still flooding across the border from Myanmar, those packed into camps and makeshift settlements in Bangladesh are desperate for scant basic resources and fights erupt over food and water. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh (all times local):

9 a.m.

Amnesty International says that videos taken as recently as Friday afternoon show smoke rising from Rohingya Muslim villages in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Amnesty says its sources in Rakhine claim the fires were set by the Myanmar security forces and vigilante mobs. The group’s statement said the video and related satellite images was “damning evidence” that contradicts Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s assertions that the military’s so-called “clearance operations” ended on Sept. 5.

The group called on the international community to take action to halt what it called an ethnic cleansing campaign.

___

7 p.m.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines, a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997, has condemned Myanmar’s use of antipersonnel mines along its border with Bangladesh, across which more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in the past month.

The group demanded in a statement Friday that Myanmar immediately stop using such weapons and accede to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, to which 162 other nations are parties.

ICBL said eyewitness accounts, photographic evidence and multiple reports showed antipersonnel mines have been laid near Myanmar’s two major land crossings with Bangladesh, resulting in casualties among Rohingya fleeing government attacks on their homes.

It said Myanmar security forces have been laying mines in many areas for the past 20 years.

___

4 p.m.

The top U.S. diplomat for Southeast Asia says America remains deeply troubled by the ongoing crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and allegations of human rights abuses there.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy said Friday that the response from Myanmar’s security forces to attacks by Muslim Rohingya militants in late August was “disproportionate.” He called on security forces to end the violence, protect civilians and work with the civilian government to implement the recommendations of a committee headed by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

He said the U.S. has warned Myanmar about potential repercussions if it doesn’t address the crisis, including threats to the stability of its borders, the risk of attracting international terrorists, scaring off investment, and ultimately stunting its transition to democracy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?