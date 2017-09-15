501.5
The Latest: Russia condemns North Korea’s missile test

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 6:48 am 09/15/2017 06:48am
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division Director Ryoo Yong-gyu speaks to the media about North Korea's artificial earthquake with a map of the Korean peninsular in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan in its longest-ever flight on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, showing that leader Kim Jong Un is defiantly pushing to bolster his weapons programs despite U.S.-led international pressure. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korean missile tests (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized North Korea’s latest missile launch and warned it will cause a spike in regional tensions.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “resolutely condemns” such moves and said that the missile test will “lead to the further growth of tensions and the further escalation of tensions on the (Korean) peninsula.”

Russia backed a resolution passed by the U.N. Security Council last week that slapped new economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its latest nuclear explosion test and missiles launches.

But the Kremlin has also been critical of calls from Washington to ramp up the sanction pressure on North Korea. Last week, Putin criticized the U.S. for fueling “military hysteria” in the region and called for a political settlement.

___

6:50 p.m.

China’s foreign ministry has condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch and is calling for all sides to seek dialogue to reduce tensions.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Friday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula following Friday’s longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile remains “complex, sensitive and severe.”

Hua urged all parties to avoid actions that might inflame the situation, while adding that China, North Korea’s chief economic partner and diplomatic ally, did not hold the key to resolving the issue.

Hua says: “What is pressing now is that all sides should immediately halt their dangerous and provocative actions and words that escalate the tension.”

China, one of five permanent veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council, agreed to the latest sanctions that cap fuel exports, ban textile sales and forbid countries from issuing new work permits to North Korean workers.

