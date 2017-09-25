Thailand’s prime minister will meet with Trump next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prime minister of Thailand will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next week.

The White House announced Monday night that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will be making the visit on October 3.

The White House says in a statement that Trump looks forward to reaffirming the relationship between the U.S. and Thailand, describing the country as “a key partner and longstanding ally.”

The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation in the region.

