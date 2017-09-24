201.5
Taliban kill district police chief in southern Afghanistan

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says a suicide car bomber has struck a convoy of international forces in the capital, wounding three civilians.

The ministry’s statement did not provide further details on Sunday’s attack. No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have repeatedly targeted Afghan and foreign forces in recent years.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban killed a district police chief in the southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the officer was killed late Saturday when gunmen attacked his vehicle during a patrol. Another police officer was wounded.

The Taliban claimed the attack.

