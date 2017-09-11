501.5
Taiwan prepares for typhoon as hurricane batters US

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 3:34 am 09/11/2017 03:34am
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As the United States grapples with Hurricane Irma, Taiwan is preparing for an incoming typhoon with a range of alerts, cancellations and evacuations.

Typhoon Talim is due to make landfall late Wednesday. Taiwan’s central government is already contacting the heads of mountain villages, arranging free evacuations to shelters, monitoring rivers and mudslide-prone areas.

Taiwan is hit by typhoons nearly every year. But it has become much more aggressive about preparations since Typhoon Morakot battered the island in 2009, killing roughly 700 people — most in mudslides.

