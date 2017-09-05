501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Taiwan appoints new premier…

Taiwan appoints new premier amid tense China relations

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 2:02 am 09/05/2017 02:02am
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president has appointed a new premier seen as willing to reach out to rival China amid ongoing tense relations.

President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday named William Lai to head up the government following the resignation Monday of Lin Chuan. Lin had asked to leave the post before local elections next year added an unwanted political element to his work.

China cut off all contacts with Tsai’s government more than a year ago after she refused to endorse Beijing’s position that Taiwan is Chinese territory.

Over the past year, China has persuaded two of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to switch sides as it increases the diplomatic and economic pressure on Tsai’s administration. China has refused to renounce using force to gain control over Taiwan if it were deemed necessary.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?